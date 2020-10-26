Huawei Nova 8 SE leak shows 66W fast charging support

Huawei, Nova 7 SE 5G Youth was recently announced. The Chinese manufacturer does not seem to waste much time for the follower of this phone with MediaTek processor. The phone, which is expected to bear the name Huawei Nova 8 SE, is expected to come in two different versions and offer some progress in battery and display.

According to a leak from China, the Nova 8 SE will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD + resolution OLED display. It is said that this phone will also offer 66W fast charging support, just like the Mate 40 Pro, which Huawei recently introduced.

In the leak, it appears that the phone has two different versions with two different 5G processors. It is stated that one of these processors will be MediaTek Dimensity 720 and the other will be the slightly more powerful Dimensity 800U. Dimensity 800U is also at the heart of the recently introduced Nova 7 SE 5G.

A quad camera system is expected on the back of the Nova 8 SE. It is stated that this system will include four sensors with 48, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel resolution. It is said that there will be a 16 megapixel camera in front of the phone.

The main difference between the Huawei Nova 8 SE and its predecessor is expected to be in the phone case. It is stated that the new phone will have a thinner and lighter case. 7.46 mm. thick phone is said to weigh 178 grams.



