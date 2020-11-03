Huawei Nova 8 SE is coming in iPhone 12 design!

Huawei prefers the iPhone 12 design, which we recently encountered for the Nove 8 SE model. The phone leaked with a very similar design is expected to be introduced in a few days. Huawei Nova 8 SE was viewed live. The details of the back design of the phone are not seen on the poster shared by Huawei. The only thing that catches the eye on this poster, which has the same texture as the background, is the camera setup and the angled edges.

Huawei Nova 8 SE features and release date

The vivid images reveal that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a right-angled bezel design that is a blunt replica of the latest iPhone 12. We already knew that there would be a quad camera on the back, but the Digital Chat Station Twitter account also shared images of the phone.

The shared images also reveal that the phone will be available in two color options: White and Blue. The framed design stands out with a slightly raised camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel. The phone, whose similarity with the iPhone 12 is not overlooked, has the volume on / off and power keys on the right.

There is a loudspeaker at the bottom of the phone. It will be presented with a drop notch and where the fingerprint sensor of the phone is positioned on the screen. 6.53 inch Full HD + OLED will be used on the screen of the phone. In the other cameras of the phone, which will have a 64 Megapixel main camera, we will see 8 Megapixel and two 2 Megapixel cameras. The front camera will be 16 Megapixels.

It is also possible to say that the phone measures 7.46 mm and weighs 178 grams. The phone will also have a MediaTek Dimensity processor and is stated to have a 3,800 mAh battery with 8 GB of RAM and 66W fast charging support.

The phone is said to be released in China on November 5th.



