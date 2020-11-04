Huawei Nova 8 SE, “clone” of the iPhone 12 appearance?

Where it goes, it succeeds. This old slogan is what we could apply to Apple, since it is used to creating school in many brands when it launches a new design. It happened 2 years ago with the iPhone X, which inspired not a few clones with the Top Notch. It happened with the Apple Watch, with the AirPods. And obviously it will happen with the iPhone 12. In fact it has already happened.

Huawei Nova 8 SE

With a presentation set for sometime this November, today we have seen the Huawei Nova 8 SE in more detail. And as always happens, the leaks already reveal their final appearance and exterior design. A design reminiscent of another mobile presented just a few weeks ago. Because basically the design of the Nova 8 SE is the same as that of the iPhone 12, at least in what has been seen today.

From the square camera module to the rounded corner and flat edge design of the chassis, the Nova 8 SE looks like an iPhone 12. And indeed the leakster who has leaked the photos on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter, points out that just as Than the iPhone 12, the Nova 8 SE will be very thin and light.

The first of the iPhone 12 clones?

Just at the same time as the leak, we have had a confirmation in an official poster that has been published on the Huawei website, in which elements such as the flat edges, the camera module, and that it will have fast recharge technology of 66 W. Unofficial data indicate that the Nova 8 SE will mount a 6.53-inch OLED screen and a refreshment capacity of 120 Hz.

And apparently, it will come in two variants, a standard and a ‘Pro’, with different processors, although one of them is expected to be the HiSilicon Kirin 9000. The Quadruple main camera will be 64 megapixels along with an 8MP Panoramic lens, a 2MP Macro and a 2MP depth gauge as well.

For now we have to wait to confirm all this, although the design thing will not be the last time we see it, since Apple will surely inspire other brands in the sector as it has been doing every time it releases a new product.



