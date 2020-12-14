The launch date of the new generation Huawei Nova 8 model, which is one of the middle segment models of Huawei, has been announced. A different model is expected to appear in the promotion.

Huawei Nova 8 launch date has been announced!

According to the poster published on the Chinese social media Weibo, the new mid-segment phone Nova 8 will be introduced on December 23, 2020.

Two different models, Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro, are expected to be introduced in the leaks that have emerged so far. Apart from these two models, it was claimed that the Enjoy 20 SE will also appear.

All three models expected to be introduced are expected to have the Kirin chipset. The camera layout image of the Nova 8 model was also leaked.

Accordingly, we can see an oval camera design with a big hole where the main camera will be placed and 4 holes reserved for extra cameras and flash.

It is not yet known whether the Huawei Nova series will be sold in any European country other than China. Previous Nova models were not officially released outside of China. However, other models similar to the technical specifications of the device were seen in the European market.



