Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro become official

Huawei Nova 8 and 8 Pro have appeared in China. Both phones have features such as high refresh rate screens, Kirin 985 processor, 64 megapixel main rear camera, 66W wired fast charging and 5G.

The Nova 8 has a 90 Hz 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution. In the upper middle of this screen, there is a hole where the 32-megapixel front camera is placed. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the screen.

On the oval camera island on the back panel, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the heart of the phone is the Kirin 985 processor. 8 GB of RAM complements the processor. The phone’s internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB.

It will come out of the smartphone box with EMUI 11 user interface installed on top of Android 10. The 3800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support will give the phone the energy it needs.

Four color options are offered for Nova 8, namely black, purple, silver and green. The version of the phone with 128 GB of storage will be sold in China for 3299 yuan. Those who want 256 GB of storage will have to pay 3699 yuan. Nova 8 will be launched in China on December 30th. No information has been given about the exit schedule in other countries.

In the Nova 8 Pro, the screen size increases to 6.72 inches. The refresh rate of the Full HD + resolution OLED panel is 120 Hz. In the upper left corner of the curved screen, there is a 16 megapixel front camera and a 32 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The fingerprint scanner is also placed inside the screen.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro has the same camera system as the standard model

The camera system of the Nova 8 Pro is the same as the Nova 8. The 4000 mAh battery provides the energy that the smartphone needs. This battery also has 66W fast charging support. There is no change on the software side, either.

The color options of Huawei Nova 8 Pro are also the same as Nova 8. The version of the phone with 128 GB of storage will be sold for 3999 yuan. Those who want 256 GB of storage will write 4399 yuan. Nova 8 Pro will also be available on December 30.



