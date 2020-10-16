Huawei Nova 7 SE returns with a new name and processor

Huawei introduced the Nova 7 SE, which carries a Kirin 820 processor and offers 5G support, in April. However, the sanctions imposed by the USA caused the life of this phone to be shortened. Huawei is releasing the smartphone with the name Nova 7 SE 5G Youth, replacing the processor with Dimensity 800U.

Nova 7 SE 5G Youth has the same features as the version with the Kirin 820 processor, except for its processor. In other words, this version has a 6.5 inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, EMUI 10.1 user interface installed on Android 10 and a 4000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, which is charged via USB-C input.

Nova 7 SE 5G Youth carries five cameras. The front of the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera. In the quad system on the back of the phone, the main camera is the 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

Four different color options are available for the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth. The smartphone will be sold in China for 2299 yuan.



