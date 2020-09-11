Huawei Nova 7 SE now with different processor

Huawei has received certification for a new phone with model number CND-AN00. This phone is said to be a new version of the Nova 7 SE 5G that was previously released. According to the allegations, Huawei Nova 7 SE will be renewed with a Dimensity 800U processor. The current version of the phone has a Kirin 820 5G processor.

It is claimed that the new version of the Nova 7 SE 5G will be sold at a more affordable price compared to the current version. The Kirin 820 5G has four Cortex A-76 cores at 2.2 GHz and four 1.84 GHz cores. Dimensity 800U has only two A76 cores. Six A55 cores at 2.0 GHz also complete the system.

This move is said to be aimed at responding to an attempt by the United States to prevent Huawei from designing its own processors. However, there is no concrete indication yet.

Huawei Nova 7 SE was introduced with the Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 models in April.



