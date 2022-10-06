Huawei Nova 10 SE is presented! Here are the features

Winking at the middle segment with its technical features, the Huawei Nova 10 SE model was presented to users. Here are the details!

Continuing to work in the shadow of US sanctions, Huawei continues to work on expanding its product range. The Chinese manufacturer has added another model to the series after the Nova 10 and 10 Pro models, which were presented at the IFA 2022 exhibition. So, what does the new member of the Huawei Nova 10 SE family offer users?

Specifications of Huawei Nova 10 SE

Huawei Nova 10 SE; It is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. At the same time, we can say that the design of the front panel is exactly the same as that of the standard model of the series.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, which is ideal for everyday use. The processor is manufactured according to a 6-nm process technology; It contains four ARM Cortex-A73 (Kryo 265) cores with a frequency of 2.4 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz, as well as the Adreno 610 graphics unit.

While there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front, we are greeted by a triple camera consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The device has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal memory. Unfortunately, there is no possibility of increasing storage in the model.

Huawei Nova 10 SE comes with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. On the other hand, the device also has features such as dual SIM cards, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC (only for variants with 8 GB of RAM) and USB-C. It should also be noted that the product lacks 5G support due to ongoing sanctions. As for the price, there is no statement from the company yet.

So, what do you think about this? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!