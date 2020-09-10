Huawei mobile services mature with HMS Core 5.0

Huawei also shared some important details about HMS Core 5.0 at the developer conference that started today. Since its launch in June 2020, open source capabilities covering 7 main areas have been increased from 14 Kits to 56 Kits, while the number of APIs has increased from 885 to 12,981 since HDC last year.

In just one year, Huawei said, HMS Core offered a variety of capabilities that provide differentiated and innovative advantages to the ecosystem. For example, CG Kit graphics in the graphics field improves image quality and experience as well as improving gaming screen rendering efficiency. The location kit in the Application Services category meets the positioning accuracy requirements in different scenarios, up to meters and centimeters.

Huawei emphasizes its commitment to making its core software and hardware capabilities fully open source. The company has made basic software services such as browse, search, map, payment, ad kits open source to accelerate innovation in application development. It has also made open source hardware capabilities such as world-class camera capabilities, communication and transmission tools, as well as leading privacy and security protection capabilities. Through them, Huawei aims to enable developers to create a new generation of innovative applications that will be loved in different categories.

Underlining that it has the support of more than 1.8 million registered developers worldwide, Huawei noted that HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) rapidly became the third largest global mobile application ecosystem within a year. According to the company, AppGallery currently has more than 96 thousand applications integrated with HMS Core and more than 490 million global active users. Additionally, there were 261 billion app downloads and distributions between January and August 2020.



