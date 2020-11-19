Huawei MateStation B515 leaked with HiSilicon ARM

There is no doubt that the computer industry will adopt ARM architecture as one of its standards, at least in some segments. Microsoft and Qualcomm’s advances with Snapdragon and Surface Pro X have made the experience of using Windows On ARM increasingly interesting, while Apple starts its own revolution with the Apple Silicon M1 and its performance and autonomy figures. jaw-dropping battery.

It seems, however, that there is a fourth company with an eye on ARM chips, and more willing to take a risk with the differentiated architecture: Huawei. Leaks reveal that the company plans to launch the MateStation B515 soon, an office desktop that comes equipped with an ARM chip developed by HiSilicon. Interestingly, rumors about MateStation date back to July, when it was thought to be a similar solution to the Samsung DeX.

The information comes through the leaker Changan Digital King in his account on the Chinese social network Weibo, and has a series of images that prove Huawei’s new endeavor, in addition to revealing the MateStation specifications. The computer will be powered by a HiSilicon Kunpeng 920 processor, with configurations of 4 or 8 cores running at 2.6GHz.

The Kunpeng 920 is not new, and was unveiled to the world in January 2019 in configurations with up to 64 cores and 180W TDP, which are geared towards the server market. Unlike rivals, except for the CPU, traditional desktop components are adopted here, such as up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 2400MHz, 6 SATA 3.0 ports, 2 M.2 ports for SSDs, PCI-E 3.0 connections, 4 USB-A ports 3.0 and 4 USB-A 2.0 ports.

The MateStation also comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD monitor with a 178º field of view and 72% coverage of the NTSC range. The device must reach the market to fight with workstations from brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell, being destined for the corporate market and governments at first. Therefore, there is still no defined sales price.



