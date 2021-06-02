Huawei MatePad Pro 2 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Huawei MatePad Pro 2 has been leaked. Huawei MatePad Pro 2 features, which are not much different from the model introduced in 2020, have emerged.

Just before the launch, where Huawei will introduce HarmonyOS and its new products, the features of MatePad Pro 10.8 have been leaked. The difference between the model introduced in 2020 and the device, which has many common features, is revealed in the processor and storage features.

Huawei MatePad Pro 2 with Snapdragon processor is coming

According to the latest leaked reports, Huawei’s new tablet is leaking under the name MatePad Pro 10.8. However, this model is thought to be the MatePad Pro 2. The device, which has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, is expected to come with an IPS panel.

MatePad Pro 2, which is preparing to take the stage with its dimensions of 246mm x 159mm x 7.2mm; It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile processor in the Poco F3. In addition, the tablet is expected to have a 7250mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The tablet will come preloaded with HarmonyOS 2.0, which is expected to be introduced at this launch.

When we move on to the camera details of the MatePad Pro 10.8 model, we will see an 8 Megapixel camera on the front and a 13 Megapixel camera on the back. It is claimed that the device, which is expected to come with 128 GB / 256 GB internal storage options, will include 8 GB of RAM and Bluetooth 5.1.

The tablet, which has four speakers, a USB-C type charging port, and second generation M-Pencil support, also has a magnetic keyboard. In addition, MatePad Pro 10.8 plans to appeal to different styles with three color options. It is claimed that it will not differ much from the model introduced in 2019 in terms of other features.

Huawei MatePad Pro 2 alleged specifications

Screen size: 10.8 inches

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Operating System: HarmonyOS 2.0

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Battery: 7250 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging support

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1