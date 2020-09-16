Huawei MatePad 5G tablet introduced!

Huawei introduced its latest tablet called MatePad 5G. As the name suggests, the tablet with 5G support is positioned between the MatePad Pro 5G and the affordable MatePad 10.4.

The MatePad 5G is similar to the MatePad 10.4 in many ways. However, the Kirin 820 processor, which also brings 5G support, stands out as the most important factor that separates tablets from each other. At the heart of the MatePad 10.4 is the Kirin 810. On the MatePad 5G, the Kirin 820 is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is possible to increase the internal storage space with microSD card support.

Excluding the processor, it is seen that the similarities between the two tablets are greater than the differences. The MatePad 5G also has a 10.4-inch IPS LCD panel. This screen offers a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet has an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back. The tablet has four microphones and speakers.

The 7250 mAh battery is one of the unchanging elements. However, the charging speed increases from 18W to 22.5W. 30 minutes of charging increases the charge level of the battery to 30 percent. It takes 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Charging is handled via the USB-C input. The tablet does not have a headphone jack. Therefore, the USB-C jack is also used for headphone connection.

Huawei MatePad 5G was pre-ordered in white and gray color options. It takes 3200 yuan to own the tablet.



