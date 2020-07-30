Huawei MatePad 10.8 introduced! Here are the features

Huawei constantly adds a new one to its smartphone models and does not forget about the tablet part. MatePad 10.8, Huawei’s new flagship tablet, which has been mixed with leaks for a while, has been introduced! Here is Huawei MatePad 10.8 price and features

Huawei MatePad 10.8 features and price

When we look at the features of the device, we see a screen with a size of 10.8 inches in 2K QHD resolution. Powered by the Kirin 990 processor and the Mali-G76 graphics unit, the tablet hosts 6 GB of RAM. On the storage side, three different options are offered to users, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

On the back, there is a 13 Megapixel resolution camera with f / 1.8 aperture, and on the front, it has a resolution of 8 Megapixel with f / 2.0 aperture. The tablet, which has 40W fast charging support, is powered by 7500 mAh battery.

When we look at wireless connection technologies, Wi-Fi 6 Plus offers high speed connection up to 2.4 Gbps. It also has a model with LTE support.

Huawei MatePad 10.8 price was set at $ 342 for the starting model. Those who want to buy the tablet, which will be available in China starting August 13, need to pay $ 399 for 128 GB, $ 513 for 256 GB, and finally $ 456 for the option with 4G connectivity and 128 GB of storage.



