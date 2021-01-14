Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 introduced!

Drawing attention in the laptop market with its Matebook series, Huawei introduced its new top segment device. Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 specs show it will compete with business-oriented laptops.

11th generation Intel processor Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021

Huawei quietly introduced its new high-end laptop. While some details of the device were not specified, hardware capabilities were disclosed. The 11th generation Intel processor device uses Nvidia’s MX series on the graphics card side.

Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 hardware features come to consumers with some options. In the device; 11th generation Intel Core i7 and Core i5 can be preferred. The graphics card accompanying this processor was the Nvidia MX450. Although the processor used in the computer is business-oriented, it is capable of playing some current games with low graphics settings.

In addition, the computer has two options of RAM capacity, 16 GB and 32 GB.

On the connection side, the device, which comes with NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, also has a Thunderbolt 4 input.

Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 price not disclosed

The price of the laptop, which the brand quietly introduced, was among the undisclosed details.