Huawei MateBook X and MateBook 14 introduced

As part of the developer conference today, Huawei unveiled updated versions of two of its new laptops, the MateBook X and MateBook 14. These products will first be sold in China and then sold worldwide.

The MateBook X stands out with its 13-inch, 3000 x 2000 resolution display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, Wi-Fi 6 support and Intel 10th Gen i7-10510U CPU. Meanwhile, the MateBook 14 has a 14-inch 1440p display and its power is maxed out with the Ryzen 4800H.

The MateBook X is located just below Huawei’s flagship MateBook X Pro in the notebook lineup. There is no discrete graphics option like the X Pro. But instead you will get a slim, light and fanless design with a maximum thickness of 13.6mm and a weight of only 1kg. On the connecting side, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a pair of USB-C ports, both of which can be used to charge the laptop.

Huawei is introducing a new touch touchpad with MateBook X. In addition to having a larger surface area than the previous model, Huawei says the “Free Touch” trackpad supports “full haptic feedback”, which sounds similar to the Force Touch trackpad from Apple. The NFC tag is also located under this trackpad to enable Huawei Share. Multi-touch is also enabled on the 3: 2 aspect screen if you want another way to control the laptop.

Complementing the features, the MateBook X comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. There will also be a version running Intel i5 CPU. It has a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader, and the laptop also has a built-in webcam hidden under one of the keys on the keyboard that we see on other Huawei laptops. So when the camera is off, it is physically blocked. The MateBook X will be available in silver, green, blue and pink. Huawei says the i7 model of the MateBook X will be sold abroad for 1799 Euros and the i5 for 1599 Euros. Both will go on sale in October.

Global launch of the new version of the MateBook 14 was also made. The big updates this year are taking the laptop to a higher level with an AMD Ryzen 4800H CPU with integrated graphics, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Huawei says its 56Wh battery can play 1080p video continuously for 10 hours.

The MateBook 14 is slightly thicker than the MateBook X at 15.9mm and has a heavier body at 1.49kg. Although the 14-inch, 3: 2 screen is larger and supports multi-touch, its resolution is limited to 1440p. Huawei says the product will be sold only in gray. The MateBook 14 offers a wider choice of ports, including two USB-A ports, HDMI, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop will be available from October for the Ryzen 5 4600H, starting at 849 euros for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Upgrading to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost 949 euros. Finally, the Ryzen 7 4800H model will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and will be sold for 1049 euros.



