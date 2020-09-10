Huawei MateBook X 2020 introduced!

Having achieved great success with the MateBook 13, MateBook D 15 and D 14 models, Huawei was introduced to the Huawei MateBook X 2020 at the Huawei Developer Conference held today. Here are the features!

Huawei MateBook X 2020 features

Huawei attracts attention by introducing many new products such as MateBook 14 and MateBook X with the event it organizes today. Expanding the laptop family, the company seems to be challenging its competitors in the market with its new products. Among the features of the Huawei MateBook X 2020, the structure of the device stands out.

The MateBook X 2020 comes with a 13-inch screen. With a 3K screen resolution of 3000 x 2000 and an LTPS panel, the bezels of the screen are very thin, offering users a unique viewing experience. The screen case ratio of the device was announced as 90 percent. With a thickness of 13.6 mm and a weight of only 1 kilogram, the MateBook X 2020 enables users to do their jobs comfortably in any environment. The chip with which the Huawei Share feature can be used is placed under the touchpad on the device.

The device is powered by 4-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U with 14 nm architecture and 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors whose exact model is not disclosed. While the basic operating frequency of the Intel Core i5 processor is 1.6 GHz, it can go up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost. The integrated Intel UHD graphics chip is used as the graphics unit.

The MateBook X 2020, which is the first Huawei laptop with Wi-Fi 6 support, comes with 16 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz RAM. On the storage side, there is a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The device, which has a 42W battery, comes with a 65W charger.

On the port side, there are two charging and USB Type-C with DisplayPort support and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device is available in four colors: dull silver, forest green, interstellar blue and Sakura pink.

Huawei MateBook X 2020 price

The new MateBook X will be released in October. The pricing is as follows:

– 10th Gen Intel Core i7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD: 1799 euro

– 10th Gen Intel Core i5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD: 1599 euro



