Huawei MateBook D14 announced with Tiger Lake

Huawei has just announced its first ultrabooks equipped with the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake family, The Huawei MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 2021 Edition. Keeping many of the specifications of this year’s models, the launches do not come as a surprise, considering that leaks already indicated that the Chinese giant was working on devices equipped with the Tiger Lake family.

Huawei MateBook D14 2021

The MateBook D14 2021 is, as its name suggests, the smaller of the two, adopting a 14-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution, 100% coverage of the sRGB color range and hinge with 180º range. The panel is accompanied by Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Core i7 1165G7 processors, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, as well as Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU in the most premium model.

The device also excels in connectivity, offering compatibility with Wi-Fi 6, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm P2 connector for headphones and Bluetooth 5.1. There is also 65W fast charging and digital reader, in addition to a reduced weight of 1.38kg.

Huawei MateBook D15 2021

The MateBook D15 2021 shares many of the features of the smaller sibling, although it does have occasional differences. There’s a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel here with 100% of the sRGB range and 180º hinge, in addition to the Core i5 1135G7 and Core i7 1165G7 processors, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 , USB-A 2.0 and 3.0 ports, USB-C port, P2 connector, HDMI and Bluetooth 5.1

The Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU is also available but, unlike the smaller sibling, it is present in a variant of the most basic model with Core i5. In addition, although relatively low, the weight is greater, reaching 1.56kg. 65W charging and digital reader are also maintained.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei MateBook D14 and MateBook D15 2021 arrive in China on January 1st, but are already in pre-order, with prices starting at 4,999 yuan and reaching 6,399 yuan. There is still no forecast for launch in other countries.



