Huawei MateBook D 14 And D 15 Refreshed With AMD Processors

Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops have been refreshed once again. The focus of this latest refresh is AMD’s Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 platforms. Apart from the new processors, the Huawei MateBook does not have any components that have changed.

In both D 14 and D 15, it is possible to choose one of the middle segment Ryzen 5 5500U or the more powerful Ryzen 7 5700U. Both options offer AMD Radeon Vega GPU. The Ryzen 5 comes with six cores with a maximum speed of 4.0 GHz, while the Ryzen 7 has eight cores with a maximum speed of 4.4 GHz.

Both laptops come with 56 Wh battery and 65W adapter. The D14 has a 14 inch screen and the D15 has a 15.6 inch screen. A micro HDMI input, 3.5 mm, as well as a USB-C input, which is also used for charging. A headphone jack and two USB-A ports are available on laptops.

Huawei also does not give up on its approach of hiding the front camera. The front camera, hidden in a key on the keyboard, comes out in case of need. 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD are fixed.

Two color options, silver and space gray, are offered for the Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15. The laptops will be available in China on June 1st.