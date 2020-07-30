Huawei MateBook D 14 and 15 has been renewed!

Although phones come to mind when it comes to Huawei, the Chinese technology giant started to put serious weight on the laptop side. Huawei MateBook D series, whose review we shared with you, was renewed with more powerful hardware.

Let’s take a closer look at the features and design of the Huawei Matebook D series notebooks that are now powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors.

Huawei MateBook D powered by AMD Ryzen 4000!

MateBook D, as the name suggests, has a 14-inch screen. The laptop with this screen, which offers full HD resolution, is 15.9 mm thick and weighs 1.38 kilograms. In this way, it offers an advantage in portability. With the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U processor options, the computer has 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

The Matebook D 15, which has a 5-inch display but is not very large compared to the 14-inch model thanks to its thin bezels, likewise offers users with the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U processor options.

The screen resolution of the computer is Full HD, similar to the other model. The laptop, which comes up with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage, is a little thicker than 16.9 mm and weighs around 1.55 kg.

How much is the Huawei MateBook D price?

MateBook D 14 (Ryzen 5 4500U) – About $ 585

MateBook D 14 (Ryzen 7 4700U) – About $ 656

MateBook D 15 (Ryzen 5 4500U) – About $ 599

MateBook D 15 (Ryzen 7 4700U) – About $ 670



