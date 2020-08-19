Huawei MateBook B models introduced! prices

Huawei MateBook B models were presented to users today. There are 3 models in the new laptop family of the Chinese company, which aims to appeal to the business world.

These devices include the MateBook B5-420, MateBook B3-510 and MateBook B3-410. In addition, the renewed MateBook X, MateBook 13 and MateBook 14 products also appeared at the relevant promotional event. What will MateBook B series offer with its features?

Huawei MateBook B models with their features: B5-420

The laptop, named MateBook B5-420, has a metal case and a gray design. There is a fingerprint reader on the power button. In addition, let’s say that he has a hidden camera with a resolution of 1 Megapixel.

When we come to the keyboard part, we see that a backlit keyboard structure welcomes us. The screen-to-body ratio of the model named MateBook B5-420, which has a double-speaker and four-microphone structure, is 90 percent.

Produced with a 14 inch IPS screen, this model has 2K resolution, 100 percent sRGB, 70.8 percent NTSC color array, 1000: 1 high contrast ratio and 300 nits screen brightness. Using Intel’s 10th generation processors, Huawei included 2 Intel processors in this model, i5-10210U and i7-10510U.

On the graphics side, an alternative option such as the MateBook B5-420 powered by NVIDIA MX350 hardware was also offered to the users. Users have two different RAM options, 8 GB and 16 GB PDDR3 RAM.

512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi, BlueTooth 5.0, 56 Whr lithium polymer battery, 1 USB-A 3.0 ((5V / 1.5A), 1 USB-A 2.0 (5V / 1.5A), 1 USB- Features such as C-connection, 1 HDMI connection and 1 3.5 millimeter headphone jack accompany this model .. How about the MateBook B3-510 and MateBook B3-410?

Huawei MateBook B3-510 and MateBook B3-410 specifications

A metal coating was used on these notebooks as well. The screen size of the model named B3-510 is 15.6 inches. The B3-410 was produced with a 14-inch screen.

It is said that the device named B3-510 weighs 1.53 kilograms and will serve with a thickness of 15.3 millimeters. The weight of the product named B3-410 is 1.38 kilograms and its screen has an angle of 180 degrees. Both models are equipped with Full HD resolution and NTSC feature at 45 percent.

The B3-510 and B3-410 duo, which have important competencies such as 800: 1 contrast ratio, 250 nit screen brightness and Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, will also protect users with the fingerprint reader on the power button.

Processors i5-10210U and i7-10510U were used in these devices. On the graphics side, Intel’s UHD 620 graphics unit welcomes us. Basic features such as 1 Megapixel hidden camera, dual camera setup and dual microphones are also available to users.

In the RAM part, it is stated that 8 GB DDR4 architecture is used. In terms of storage space, 2 options were offered, 256 GB and 512 GB PCIe NVMe. Powered by basic features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, these devices support 65W USB Type C charging.

The B3-510 has a 56 Whr battery capacity. The B3-410 will be available with a 42 Whr battery. The Chinese firm has implemented a flexible price range strategy on prices. Users are faced with 8 price options.

Huawei MateBook B prices

MateBook B5-420

– i5 processor / 8 GB RAM / 512 GB storage – 6999 yuan (about $ 1013)

– i5 processor / 8 GB RAM / 512 GB storage / MX350 video card – 7699 yuan (about $ 1114)

– i7 processor / 16 GB RAM / 512 GB storage – 8699 yuan (about $ 1259)

MateBook B3-510

i5 processor / 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage – 5499 yuan (about $ 796)

i7 processor / 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage – 6699 yuan (about $ 970)

MateBook B3-410

i5 processor / 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage – 5499 yuan (about $ 796)

i5 processor / 8 GB RAM / 512 GB storage – 5799 yuan (about $ 839)

i7 processor / 8 GB RAM / 512 GB storage – 6999 yuan (about $ 1013)



