Huawei MateBook 14 Review! Here are the details

With factors such as working from home and distance education, laptop sales climbed in 2020. This year has been a year in which different laptop options have been launched for Huawei. Each of the Huawei laptops with different features and at various price points we have examined so far contains aspects that will attract the attention of consumers. Of course, the vast majority of users looking for a laptop these days are looking for a high price-performance ratio. Huawei also looks very strong with the products it offers in this area. Huawei MateBook 14 also goes along this line. Comments about this laptop we have been experiencing for a while are in the Huawei MateBook 14 review article and video.

Huawei MateBook 14 review: design and features

Huawei MateBook 14 incorporates many design elements of the 2020 model Huawei laptops we have seen so far. With the lid closed, its appearance is almost identical to that of the MateBook X Pro 2020. The same is true for the keyboard and screen. Still, the screen frame of the MateBook X Pro 2020 looks a bit thinner. If we take into account that the MateBook 14 is slightly ahead on the thickness side, we can say that these two computers are almost the same. Although both computers have metal bodies, the MateBook X Pro 2020 feels like a slightly more expensive device.

Let’s go back to the MateBook 14 without any distractions. In fact, this laptop is at the same level as the MateBook 13 2020 in terms of material quality, design and feel. It would not be wrong to call it a larger screen version of that model. It will be at the forefront of the race for elegance among products with stylish designs and at the same price level in the market. The aluminum alloy body and sandblasted appearance of this laptop, which has a gray appearance, further increase its value. As a result, we see a design that not only students but also employees can easily carry and use with them.

With a thickness of 15.9 millimeters, we can say that the 1.49 kilogram weight of this laptop, which is on the average of light and portable laptops, is also within reasonable limits. Whether in hand or in a bag, carrying this laptop doesn’t matter much.

Huawei MateBook 14 also has a thin screen bezel and 3: 2 aspect ratio screen like the other members of the series. This aspect ratio is especially useful for those who want to read or produce something on their laptop. We can say that it is better for surfing the internet than 16: 9 screens. A bezel with a thickness of 4.9 millimeters surrounds the top and sides of the screen. Thus, a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent is achieved. The surface area of ​​the computer is also almost the same as that of the higher priced MateBook X Pro 2020. Huawei places the webcam at the top of the screen on MateBook 13 models. However, in the MateBook 14, we see that the webcam is placed on the keyboard, as in the others.

The size of the keyboard is almost the same as that of models such as the MateBook 13 and MateBook X Pro 2020. The key press range is high, the distance between the keys is good. Typing on a laptop for a long time does not even tire. The hardness of the keys is also well adjusted. You don’t feel pressure on your fingertips, and you don’t need much effort to press letters. The sections behind the keyboard and supporting the palms are also wide enough. The touchpad in the middle of them, in other words the touchpad, is slightly above average. The touchpad has a smooth surface, it will slide on your fingers. The speed is also good, we didn’t feel the need to use a mouse during our use.

In the upper right corner of the keyboard is the power button with the fingerprint reader integrated. This unit works as smoothly as other Huawei laptops. When you press the power button and hold your finger on you for 2-3 seconds while the computer is turned off, the screen lock is quickly passed with the help of Windows Hello.

We said that the webcam is integrated into the keyboard. You can open the 720p resolution web camera by pressing the button-like object on the keyboard where you will see the camera sign. Due to the placement of the camera, it may seem like you are looking at the other people from above in video calls. You can fix this by sitting a little further away from the computer. The quality microphone system of the MateBook 14 will help your voice be clearly conveyed to the other party, even when you are away. By the way, those who care about camera privacy will appreciate the fact that the webcam is placed inside the keyboard and closed when not in use.

When we look at the base of the MateBook 14, scratching the base of the computer is prevented with two thin and long bumpers placed towards the upper and lower edges. Moreover, this contributes to the easy discharge of the air. There is also a large ventilation grille at the bottom.

In terms of port options, we can say that the MateBook 14 meets the needs. There are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the right side. These are type A. On the left is the USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and HDMI port. An adapter like MateDock does not come out of the box, but there is no need for such an adapter as the available ports are sufficient. Charging is also carried out via the left USB-C port.

Huawei MateBook 14 review: Hardware, Performance and Battery

The MateBook 14 has a 14-inch screen that gives the size value to the name of the computer. This screen, called Huawei 2K FullView, has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 185 ppi. At a normal usage angle and distance, this screen offers a sufficiently sharp and clear view.

The IPS LCD screen has wide viewing angles. There is a slight decrease in brightness when you view the screen from a wider angle, although there is no big change in the overall image. The screen has a typical brightness of 300 nits, and we can say that this is average. The reflection coefficient of the screen glass is a bit high. For this reason, the effect of reflection may be high in very bright environments.

The screen supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. It has a 1500: 1 contrast value. The brightness is also average, as we said. Maybe it’s not very suitable for professional-level jobs such as video making or photo editing, but for those who want to use office software, do research on the internet for their classes, and do basic photo and video editing work, the MateBook 14’s screen will be sufficient.

On the performance side, the Huawei MateBook 14 stands out with its AMD Ryzen processor options. Those who follow the hardware world closely know; With AMD 7nm based Ryzen processors, it gives better results at a lower price than its Intel processor counterparts in terms of performance and power efficiency. The MateBook 14 also takes advantage of this situation. The configuration we have is the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics processor unit. There is also 16 GB of RAM. On the storage side, we see that there is a 512 GB capacity SSD.

This hardware package shows that the MateBook 14 will easily meet the expectations of many users. The MateBook 14 does a good job when it comes to surfing the web, using office apps, leveraging graphic design apps like Photoshop, Lightroom and more. We think that students’ MATLAB and similar programs that require high graphics and processing power will also work well on this laptop. Choosing the model with 16 GB RAM will provide convenience when opening more than one application or internet browser tab at the same time, and you will not experience much congestion in the system.

Benchmark test results also document that the Huawei MateBook 14 performs well for its price, and even surpasses that level. Thanks to the efficient cooling mechanism that Huawei uses in the laptop, we do not hear the fan noise much. Huawei uses a low footprint motherboard despite its high density thanks to its new stack structure. This creates more space inside for heat to escape. Named Huawei Shark Fin; The high-density, S-shaped, ultra-thin blade fan system also contributes to the efficient heat dissipation. Of course, this also increases processor performance.

Meanwhile, Huawei allows to further increase the performance on the MateBook 14 by pressing two keys simultaneously. You can reach the limits of the power offered by the processor thanks to the performance mode that you turn on by pressing the Fn and P keys simultaneously. It will make a difference if you turn this performance on while playing games. For tasks such as opening office applications or surfing the internet, the balanced mode will provide you with a quiet working environment that offers enough power.

On the wireless side, there is 802.11a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi. We see 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual band support. Bluetooth 5.0 support is also available. Thanks to the quad-microphone system, your voice is captured much better in video calls. The dual speaker system is sufficient while watching videos or listening to music. It has a loud and satisfying sound output.

MateBook 14 has a high capacity battery like 56Wh. Huawei states that this battery allows up to 10 hours of 1080p video streaming. We reached nearly 4 hours of usage in a normal intensity workflow and with the screen brightness at maximum. In the workflow in question, there are about 20 Chrome tabs, several Word and Excel files open, and the Mail application with multiple accounts attached. Of course, several tabs are open in the Microsoft Edge internet browser as well. If you dim the screen brightness, you can further extend the battery usage time and use the MateBook 14 without charging it during a day outside from morning to night.

The 65W Huawei SuperCharge adapter included in the box also helps with charging. It provides up to two and a half hours of use with only 15 minutes of charging. While 30 percent filling in 20 minutes, reaching full capacity takes about two hours. By the way, if you have a Huawei smartphone like the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Mate 30 Pro, or so, that charges via USB-C, you can quickly charge it with the same charging adapter. Thus, you will only need to throw the MateBook 14’s charging adapter in your bag while traveling.

Huawei MateBook 14 review: software

On the MateBook 14, which comes loaded with Windows 10 Home, Huawei has limited the applications that are offered with the installed. PC Manager is one of the few applications that comes installed and the most important. If you have a Huawei smartphone with EMUI 10 installed, you can easily connect it to the MateBook 14. For this, just click your NFC-enabled smartphone on the touchpad of the MateBook 14. Thanks to the features that Huawei calls Multi Screen Collaboration, you can manage your phone on the computer even when the screen is turned off, open applications or move files between two devices by drag-and-drop.

PC Manager also provides you great convenience in backing up photos and videos on your smartphone. Synchronizing the copy board between the computer and the phone also provides great convenience at the common working point.

Apart from PC Manager, there is audio editing software called Nahimic. We know this software from MateBook X before. It helps you to have the best sound experience while listening to music or watching movies with different sound profiles. You can install any Microsoft Store or traditional Windows desktop application on the MateBook 14.

Huawei MateBook 14 review: conclusion

It’s not easy to find laptops that keep the price-performance balance well in the market. Huawei’s products, on the other hand, show a good graphic at this point. The same can be said for the MateBook 14. Its metal body looks stylish and gives you the feeling of using a valuable computer. The 2K screen may not have very high brightness, but in most cases you won’t have any trouble. The same can be said for the resolution. While the keyboard offers the opportunity to write easily, the large enough touchpad does not require the use of a mouse. Placing the webcam on the keyboard is nice as it provides natural protection when not in use. However, you may not like the viewing angle it offers in video calls because it is below.

Coming with an AMD Ryzen processor can be described as a plus of this laptop. In this way, it is possible for a computer with an Intel processor to offer the performance offered at a lower price. The configuration with 16 GB and 512 GB SSD costs a little higher, but if you choose this, the MateBook 14 will meet your needs for a little longer. If you have a Huawei phone, the MateBook 14 will be more useful for you, and the number of things you can do with it will increase. Long story short, the MateBook 14 is a laptop that offers a high price-performance ratio for both students and employees.



