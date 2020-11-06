Huawei MateBook 14 laptop pre-sale in the Online Store

Huawei is preparing to launch the Huawei MateBook 14, the latest ultraportable laptop to join the MateBook Series. The MateBook 14, which is stated to have the stylish design and smart features of the series in a robust and light body, was pre-sold in the Huawei Online Store.

The 14-inch Huawei MateBook has a 4.9mm bezel FullView display. Thanks to the thin bezel, the compact laptop achieves a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent without sacrificing portability. At the same time, for daily productivity needs such as reading articles, surfing the internet and coding, 3: 2 aspect ratio is preferred, which allows more content to be displayed than products with 16: 9 aspect ratio. Huawei MateBook 14’s slim metal body measuring 15.9mm weighs only 1.49kg.

It has features such as a 185 PPI screen, 2160 × 1440 resolution, 100 percent support for RGB color gamut, 1500: 1 contrast ratio and 300 nits maximum brightness. Thus, the Huawei MateBook 14 is ideal for color-sensitive workloads and multimedia entertainment. Whether you are watching high resolution images or viewing photos; The sharp images, rich details and vibrant colors presented provide an immersive and cinematic experience.

Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 2K FullView display that shows more vivid and detailed details. In addition, the display is certified by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, which effectively filters blue light emissions and protects the eyes of people who have to use the laptop for a long time.

Huawei MateBook 14 has AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processor

The ultra-portable Huawei MateBook 14 offers high processing and graphics power with the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics card. When the performance mode is activated, it boosts the processor up to 40W, providing users with extra power for more demand for tasks such as batch image editing and encoding. The laptop can be configured with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB high-performance PCIe SSD operating in dual channel mode to support smooth and reliable performance even under heavier workloads. The dual Huawei Shark fans feature a new denser “S” shaped blade design that offers improved cooling performance and fan acoustics allowing users to focus and operate quietly.

Battery life is also very important for a good user experience. Inside the Huawei MateBook 14 is a 56Wh battery that works with Huawei’s smart power management solution to deliver outstanding battery life. The laptop supports up to 10 hours of continuous 1080p video playback on a single charge, allowing users to watch their favorite videos online, even on the go. It comes with a portable Huawei SuperCharge charger capable of lightning fast charging for supported Huawei phones. Additionally, the USB ports are always on by default. Thus, users can easily charge other peripherals even when the laptop is turned off.

Designed as a productivity hub, Huawei MateBook 14 supports Huawei Share, a solution developed by Huawei that bridges the gap between Windows and Android devices, according to Huawei. With Huawei Share Multi-Screen Collaboration, users can seamlessly control Huawei smartphones that support this feature, transfer files between each other, share peripherals such as keyboard and mouse, and access both software ecosystems at the same time. Improvements to this feature allow users to search, open and work on files saved on the smartphone directly from the PC on a single screen.



