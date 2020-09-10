Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD introduced!

Even though Huawei is under pressure on many issues, it has achieved significant success in the portable computer market. The MateBook 13, which was introduced at CES 2019, was a great success with the MateBook D 15 and D 14 models introduced later. Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD was introduced at the Huawei Developer Conference held today. Here are the features!

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD features

Huawei attracts attention by introducing many new products such as MateBook 14 and MateBook X with the event it organizes today. Expanding the laptop family, the company seems to be challenging its competitors in the market with its new products. Among the features of Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD, Ryzen 4000 series processors stand out.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch screen as the name suggests. The screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1140 with a 2K screen and an IPS panel, and it offers users a unique viewing experience because the bezels are quite thin. The screen case ratio of the device was announced as 90 percent. With a thickness of 15.9 mm and a weight of only 1.49 kilograms, the MateBook 14 enables users to do their jobs comfortably in any environment. The chip with which the Huawei Share feature can be used is placed under the touchpad on the device.

The device is powered by the 8-core Ryzen 7 4800H with 7 nm architecture in the touch screen version, and the Ryzen 5 4600H processors in the other two versions. Ryzen 4000 series processors only consume 40W of power.

The touchscreen version comes with dual channel 16GB DDR 4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD configuration. Standard versions will be available with 16 GB DDR 4 RAM + 512 GB NVMe SSD or 8 GB DDR 4 RAM + 256 GB NVMe SSD. MateBook 14 offers high performance with two fans called Shark Fin technology, which were also found in previous models. The device has two color options, Mystic Silver and Space Gray.

With a 56W battery, the MateBook 14 offers up to 10 hours of FHD video playback and 10 hours of standard office operation time. On the port side of the device, there are two USB 3.2 inputs, one USB Type-C input and one HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

MateBook 14 2020 AMD price

The next generation MateBook 14 will be released in October. The pricing is as follows:

– Ryzen 7 4800H + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD (Touchscreen): 1049 euro

– Ryzen 5 4600H + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD: 949 euros

– Ryzen 5 4600H + 8 GB RAM + 256 GB SSD: 849 euros



