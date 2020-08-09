Huawei Mate X2 will come with a screen that folds inward

Some new information has emerged about the Mate X2, the third foldable smartphone Huawei will release. According to the claim put forward by Ross Young, the Mate X2 will come with an inward folding screen.

Huawei, one of the first companies to join the foldable smartphone trend that started last year, has announced two foldable phones so far: Mate X and Mate Xs. Both devices had screens that fold outward.

However, according to the rumors about the new foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X2 to be released by the company, the phone will come with an inward folding screen. The person making this claim is Ross Young, founder of DisplaySearch and DSCC.

Huawei Mate X2

Responding to a Tweet by Evan Blass, aka evleaks, Young stated that the Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen. Young also said these screens will be sourced from Samsung and BOE.

Of course, this is not the first time that Huawei claims that it will release a smartphone with an inward folding screen. The Chinese technology giant filed a patent for this design with the European Union Intellectual Property Office last January.

In the drawings in the application made by Huawei to the intellectual property office, it was shown that the device would have a slot for the pen. Also, in the drawings, it was seen that the device would host 6 cameras, two of them at the front and four at the back.

In addition, Blass shared the code names of the products to be released by Huawei with his followers in his Twitter account. According to the information provided by Blass, the Mate X2’s codename is Teton. Nova and Y9a are codenamed Jessica / Barbie and Franklin, respectively. The wearable technology devices that will be released by the company, Freebuds Pro’s code name is Mermaid, and Watch Fit’s is Stia.



