Huawei Mate X2 has foldable design revealed in teaser

Close to being released, the Huawei Mate X2 had yet another official teaser released by the Chinese brand in its profile on Weibo, this Thursday (18th), revealing new details regarding its “perfect folding design”, which brings some differences in compared to previous models in the line.

Successor to Mate X and Mate XS, launched in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the new folding cell phone from Huawei adopts a screen that closes inwards, a function similar to that found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Confirming the rumors that have emerged in recent weeks regarding the design change, the company’s posting on the Chinese social network shows a more efficient mechanism for protecting the display, avoiding dust and other types of dirt to which the component would be exposed if the design was used previous versions.

The image released also seems to allude to the time for the Mate X2 launch event, scheduled to start at 8 pm in China (9 am Brasília time), next Monday (22), after having its debut delayed a few times .

Rumors about specifications

While Huawei remains secret about the technical data sheet of its new smartphone, a model recently certified by the Chinese regulatory agency TENAA may be the Mate X2, according to rumors. The phone in question has an 8-inch folding screen, with a resolution of 2480 x 2220 pixels, and a secondary one, of 6.45 inches and 2270 x 1160 pixels of resolution.

The specifications of the version certified by the government agency also include a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Kirin 9000 processor, 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. As for the cameras, there are four lenses at the rear, with the main 50 MP, and the front 16 MP.