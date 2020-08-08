Huawei Mate X2 can use Samsung screen and foldable

While preparing the last details to launch the Mate 40 family, Huawei has also been working on the direct successor to Mate X. That’s because new rumors about the foldable smartphone were published this week.

According to the well-known and trusted Evan Blass, the new Mate X2 should use the code name “teton”. Shortly thereafter, Ross Young – a well-respected source – brought some additional details about the Chinese giant’s folding.

The first major change will be the fold format used by Huawei. That’s because the Mate X2 will not fold out like its predecessor, but inwards. Apparently, the end result will be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Mate X2 is in-folding like the Z Fold 2 and will be sourced from Samsung and BOE. No UTG, CPI instead. But perhaps you already knew all that…:) — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 7, 2020

As much as it may seem like a very drastic change, Huawei had already patented a similar design at the end of last year. The company’s record also cites the presence of a stylus pen so that the user can have features similar to those of the Galaxy Note 20.

Ross also mentions that the Mate X2 screens will be provided by Samsung and BOE. However, it will not be this time that Huawei will bet on ultrathin glass (UTG). The company can launch Mate X2 with the problematic plastic layer.

Anyway, this will be the first non-Samsung folding smartphone to use displays from the South Korean giant, something very important for the manufacturer. For now, Huawei has not commented on the matter. So, consider everything as just another rumor.



