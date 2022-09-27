Huawei Mate 50 series is presented in Turkey!

At an event hosted by Huawei today, the long-awaited features of the Mate 50E, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS were announced.

Huawei unveiled its new smartphones, tablets and accessories at an event organized in Turkey with the participation of the team ShiftDelete.Net The Mate 50 series, which was put up for sale in China earlier this month and managed to receive more than 2 million pre-orders, although the price is not yet known, has finally arrived in our country. Here are the specifications of Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS…

Features of Huawei Mate 50 Series!

At the Huawei event held today, new smartphones of the Nova and Mate series were presented. Of course, the most attention was attracted by the models of the Mate 50 series, which represents the most powerful devices of the brand and impresses with its capabilities.

The Mate 50, 50 Pro and 50 RS have managed to attract the attention of the whole world thanks to satellite communications and the new XMAGE cameras with variable aperture range. Huawei has focused on the quality of photos and videos, especially in low light. We have also seen that the Pro and RS models can magnify the image 200 times. The Mate 50 has a 100x zoom.

Of course, there are differences not only in the camera, but also in the screen. Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a large notch, just like its predecessors. There are parts in this area with many different functions, such as 3D Tof, proximity sensor and front camera. On the Mate 50, we see a small camera area in the form of a hole at the top of the screen.

Features of Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS:

Features of Mate 50 Mate 50 Pro Mate 50 RS

6.7 inch screen

2700×1224

90 Hz

OLED 6.74 inches

2616×1212

120 Hz

OLED 6.74 inches

2616×1212

120 Hz

OLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

(4G) Snapdragon 8+ 1st generation

(4G) Snapdragon 8+ 1st generation

(4G)

Internal memory

Memory 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

8 GB of RAM 256 GB, 512 GB

12 GB of RAM 512 GB

12 GB OF RAM

Battery

Fast, wireless and reverse charging 4460 mAh

66W/ 50W/ 7.5W 4700mAh

66W/ 50W/ 7.5W 4700mAh

66W/50W/7.5W

Rear Camera 50 MP (Sony IMX766),

13-megapixel wide–angle (Sony IMX688)

12 MP – 5X Optical 100X Hybrid Zoom 50-megapixel main camera with variable aperture,

13 megapixels wide angle,

64-megapixel main camera with 200x zoom, 50-megapixel main camera with variable aperture,

13 megapixels wide-angle,

64 megapixels, 200x zoom,

48-megapixel super macro photography

Front camera 13 MP 13 MP 13 MP

Operating System: HarmonyOS 3.0 HarmonyOS 3.0 HarmonyOS 3.0

Other: Satellite Communication Satellite Communication,

Touch sampling rate 300 Hz,

1440Hz PWM Satellite communication,

Touch sampling rate 300 Hz,

1440 Hz PWM

Colors: Blue, Orange, Silver, Black and Purple Blue, Orange, Silver, Black and Purple Blue and Purple

Prices for Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS abroad:

Comrade 50E:

128 GB: 3 thousand 999 yuan — 575 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 20 thousand 499 Turkish lira

256 GB: 4 thousand 499 yuan — 647 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 22 thousand 999 Turkish lira

Comrade 50:

128 GB: 4 thousand 999 yuan — 720 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 25 thousand 499 Turkish lira

256 GB: 5 thousand 499 yuan — 792 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 27 thousand 999 Turkish lira

512 GB: 6 thousand 499 yuan — 936 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 33 thousand 499 Turkish lira

Mate 50 Pro:

256 GB: 6 thousand 799 yuan — 979 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 34 thousand 999 Turkish lira

512 GB: 7 thousand 799 yuan — 1123 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 39 thousand 999 Turkish lira

Mate 50 RS:

512 GB: 12 thousand 999 yuan — 1872 dollars / Estimated price in Turkey: 66 thousand 999 Turkish lira

Note. Prices for devices in Turkey were not reported at the event.

