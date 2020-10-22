Huawei Mate 40 series introduced! Here are the details

Members of Huawei’s Mate 40 series have come to light at the end of a long wait and still so long-running leaks. The Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Porsche Design Mate 40 RS models are official. Mate 40 Pro models and the special production Porsche Design Mate 40 RS stand out as the stronger members of the quartet.

The 50-megapixel sensor is the main camera in both the Mate 40 Pro and the Pro Plus. This sensor, which has a versatile auto focus feature, also offers optical image stabilization support.

4K 60fps video can be recorded with this camera. The maximum resolution for slow motion videos is 1080p 480fps. Users can also stop time with the 720p 3840fps mode. With the front camera of the phone, 4K video and 1080p slow motion video can be recorded.

The second camera in the rear camera system is the 20-megapixel Cine camera. This camera is the world’s first mobile camera with a free-form lens. In this way, the distortions seen in the frames taken with standard ultra wide angle lenses are eliminated.

Huawei also offers a 125 mm periscope lens with a 12-megapixel sensor. This camera is capable of 5x optical zoom. The company included an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x zoom on the Mate 30 Pro. Therefore, it can be said that there is a development in this area.

In both Pro versions of the Mate 40, a 13-megapixel main front camera is accompanied by a depth sensor. This depth sensor detects hand movements, which allows to control the EMUI 11 interface, and also operates the face recognition system. It is worth noting that the fingerprint scanner on the phones is also integrated into the screen.

Huawei P40 Pro models have a 6.76-inch screen

The smartphones have a 6.76-inch OLED display. This screen offers a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels. The screen curves 88 degrees to the edges. It’s worth noting that despite this high-angle curve, the physical volume control and power keys are present on the phone. Virtual control keys are also present.

Although the refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz, it surpasses the P series with 240Hz touch sampling rate. Thanks to the dual speakers, the multimedia experience is also taken to a higher level.

Mate 40 Pro models also offer significant advances in the battery. Although there is no change in the battery capacity of 4400 mAh, the battery will now charge faster. It is possible to reach 66W charging speed with the USB-C cable. In wireless charging, the maximum speed is 50W. It is worth noting that the reverse wireless charging feature is also available on the phone.

At the heart of the members of the Mate 40 Pro series is the Kirin 9000 processor. The processor, produced with the 5 nm process, has four Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The visual load is undertaken by the 24-core Mali-G78. The integrated 5G modem is also among the parts of the Kirin 9000.

Mate 40 Pro will show up in Europe with a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone will be sold for 1200 euros. Five different color options are available for the smartphone.

In Mate 40 Pro Plus, while the RAM capacity increases to 12 GB, 256 GB of storage space does not change. This version requires 1400 euros. Ceramic black and white are also added to color options.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS

The collaboration between Huawei and Porsche Design continues in the Mate 40 series. For Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS, ceramic black and white color options are also available. However, it is not possible to confuse this model with the Mate 40 Pro Plus.

Because Porsche Design’s camera system has a pentagonal design. The vertical strip seen on previous models is also available on the Mate 40 RS. The European price of the phone with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage is set at 2300 euros.

Huawei Mate 40

Representing the entry level of the series, Huawei Mate 40 does not have some of the features of the Pro models. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen that curves 68 degrees towards the edges. This screen has a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The 90Hz refresh and 240Hz touch detection speed of the OLED panel does not change.

The 50-megapixel main camera on the back of the smartphone is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. At the heart of the Mate 40 is the Kirin 9000E processor, the slightly less powerful version of the Kirin 9000. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM.

The 4200 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. The battery supports 40W fast charging. Wireless charging support is not available.

With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Mate 40 will be sold in Europe for 899 euros.



