Huawei Mate 40 series has some of the leaked features

The next line tops from Huawei have just made another leak, this time we are talking about their possible prices and some details about the technical characteristics of the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro that emerged on the web.

According to information leaked by leaker @ RODENT950, Huawei should employ the “cascading screen” solution for both, offering a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Apparently, the panels will be produced by BOE or LG.

Regarding the processor, it is expected that the Chinese will adopt the Kirin 9000, which may even be the last Kirin launched, seeing that due to problems involving the trade war, TSMC will no longer be able to manufacture chips for Huawei – which should get her to start embracing more MediaTek solutions.

Ocean:

6.67" curved lg display 90hz

50+20 UW+8 tele+L-AF

Noah:

Waterfall lg/boe display 90hz

Kirin9000

50 w liquid lens tech+80 UW Cine+periscope+tof

Battery capacities

4300, 4600 & 5000 mAh

Pill hole w 3D face id

🧂 — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) August 14, 2020

Continuing with the specifications, the publication suggests that the rear of the Mate 40 Pro will feature 50 and 80 megapixel modules, as well as a periscope camera and a ToF 3D sensor.

Interestingly, the source also mentions a “liquid lens”, which apparently is a brand-specific solution to allow the sensor to be used for both stabilization and autofocus.

In Mate 40, 50, 20 and 8 MP modules are expected, with the latter being a telephoto lens for zoom. Apparently, the non-Pro model will feature a 6.67 ”screen.

Both models would have a dual front camera with 3D facial unlocking system. And on the battery side, the information points to modules with 4,300, 4,600 and 5,000 mAh (ie, we may possibly have a launch with three Mate 40 instead of the traditional duet; the extra model should be Mate 40 Pro Plus).

Mate 40 pro prices in Yuan (alleged)

128gt: 5999 yuan

256gt: 6499 yuan

512gt: 7399 yuan — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) August 14, 2020

As we can see above, the leaker also mentions the supposed prices of the three variants of the Mate 40 Pro. The values ​​converted into reais and euros are:

128 GB – CN ¥ 5,999 (~ € 730 / ~ R $ 4,686)

256 GB – CN ¥ 6,499 (~ € 790 / ~ R $ 5,071)

512 GB – CN ¥ 7,399 (~ € 900 / ~ R $ 5,777)



