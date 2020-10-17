Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design’s price leaked!

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design took its place on the technology agenda with both its price and its six-chamber camera structure. A user named “Teme” (“@ RODENT950”) continues to talk about himself thanks to the news he leaked.

According to this user’s claim, the back of this model, bearing the Porsche signature of the Mate 40, took its place in digital media. We can see that the camera layout has a glossy and matte surface with a bluish color.

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is astonishing with its price

When we take a look at the case of the device, we see thick lines running from the top of the camera structure to the bottom. On the back of the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design was the Porsche brand logo, but this time only “Porsche Design” was placed on the back.

Preferring to use an unusual design, Huawei will use OLED architecture on the screen of this smartphone. Fast and wired charging and fast and wireless charging technology will be included in this phone.

Mate 40 RS Porsche Design will be accompanied by a Huawei processor named Kirin 9000. In addition, the claimant says the selling price of this smartphone will be 2000 euros (euros).



