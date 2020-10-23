Huawei Mate 40 Pro tops DxOMark charts

Huawei Mate 40 Pro reviews started surfing the Internet right after the introduction. The DxOMark site, which scrutinizes and grades the camera features of smartphones, also evaluated the Mate 40 Pro. Huawei Mate 40 Pro managed to top the DxOMark charts with both rear and front camera performance.

Mate 40 Pro scored 140 points in the photography category in DxOMark’s evaluation. In the evaluation, attention is especially drawn to the dynamic range of the phone, which is extremely high at all light levels. It is stated that the dynamic range is quite wide even in difficult lighting conditions. This means that the low light performance of the Mate 40 Pro’s camera is quite impressive.

It is stated that the camera can capture high-detail and low-noise frames at all ambient light levels, while the main camera’s auto focus performance is accurate and lag-free. The fact that the performance of portrait mode is close to that of DSLR machines is also among the points shared in the DxOMark evaluation. It is also emphasized that the color processing is very good.

The quality of the ultra wide-angle camera looks pretty good. However, it is also stated that this is one of the narrowest ultra wide angle cameras on the market.

Mate 40 Pro also scores 116 points with its video performance. The camera can record low-noise and high-detail images in all scenarios. While the colors look nice, the auto white balance works well too. While the auto focus works correctly, changes in subject distance are immediately adapted. Video stabilization works well, creating a cinematic effect. There is a sharp difference in sharpness between frames only in very low light conditions.

The front camera of the Mate 40 Pro also provides a good face exposure in low light environments. It should be noted that the dynamic range of this camera is also quite high. This also works well in low backlight and other high contrast scenes. The photo score of the front camera was 110 and the video score was 96.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro scored an overall score of 136 from the DxOMark test, from the rear camera test, and 104 from the front camera test.



