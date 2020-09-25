Huawei Mate 40 Pro seen in real life

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro, released last year, was seen on the subway before its official announcement. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which will be the follower of the smartphone, shared the same fate.

In the video you can watch below, the Mate 40 Pro is seen in the hands of a passenger on the subway. The curved waterfall screen, the capsule-shaped camera hole and the red power button next to the volume control button immediately catch the eye.

A closer look reveals that the camera cutout is thinner than that of the P40 Pro and is consistent with past speculation. The Mate 40 series is expected to have a 5 nm Kirin 9000 processor and a round camera module on the back.

According to allegations, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will carry a 108-megapixel main camera. 5x optical zoom periscope lens, ultra wide angle camera and Time of Flight sensor are also expected to be in the system. Arrows point to October for the introduction of the Mate 40 series.



