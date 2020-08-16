Huawei Mate 40 Pro sale price leaked!

A new sales price leak has been made for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the new member of the Mate family, one of Huawei’s flagship models. Rendered images with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro design have previously appeared. Continuing to work on new models under the shadow of prohibitions and embargoes, the company aims to meet users with the Mate series.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro sale price

Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 Porsche Design series, which consists of 4 models, will be available with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB internal storage options.

The leaked series, which will cost $ 863 for the 128 GB version, $ 935 for the 256 GB version and $ 1,064 for the 512 GB version, will offer three-dimensional facial recognition technology with a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It was stated in the previously leaked information that the model will be 162.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 9 mm. It is also said that the model will use Kirin 1020, which has a 5 nm fabrication process, as the processor. In addition, Google Play Services is not included in the Mate series. Developed as an equivalent to this system, Huawei Mobile Services will try to meet the needs of users.



