Huawei Mate 40 Pro + ‘s DxOMark test result announced

The most powerful member of the Huawei Mate 40 family, the Mate 40 Pro + entered the DxOMark camera tests. The phone, which showed great success in the tests, reached the top of the list. The team gave the flagship phone 139 points.

The latest flagship phone Mate 40 Pro +, announced by the Chinese technology company Huawei in October, was examined by the DxOMark team, the most popular camera testing platform in the smartphone industry. According to the tests, Huawei Mate 40 Pro + went down in history as the phone with the best camera that has been tested to date. DxOMark officials gave this flagship phone 139 points as a result of their tests.

Mate 40 Pro, one of Huawei’s top models in the Mate 40 family, got 136 points from DxOMark tests. This score was a record for that period. The top model of the family broke his brother’s record. The DxOMark team states that the camera performs perfectly in all respects. According to the statements made, Mate 40 Pro + is the king of the smartphone industry in terms of camera.

Three of DxOMark’s top five rows with Mate 40 Pro + belong to Huawei

With the latest test by the DxOMark team, the owner of the summit was Huawei. In addition, Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro is in the second place of the list. Third in the list is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which scored 133 points. The fourth device with the highest score in the tests so far is the Huawei P40 Pro with 132 points, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the fifth on the list. Apple’s last flagship scored 130 points in DxOMark tests.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro + has a five camera setup placed in a circular structure. In the device with the main camera offering 50 MP resolution, ultra wide angle camera offering 20 MP resolution, 12 MP first telephoto camera, 8 MP second telephoto camera and finally the ToF sensor welcome us. This camera setup brought the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + to the first place in the DxOMark tests.



