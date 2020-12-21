Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus upset DxOMark

Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro Plus, which was introduced at the end of October, began to be tested. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus topped the DxOMark camera test.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is the top of the DxOMark camera list!

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus scored 139 points, the highest rating for the camera ever, according to the list shared by DxOMark. Before this flagship was introduced, the summit was on the Mate 40 Pro and got the highest score with 136 points.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus meets users with 90Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sensitivity. One of the most striking features of the phone with DCI-P3 HDR and 3D face recognition system is that you will be able to manage without touching the screen. It is also the first phone to come with a 5nm fabricated Kirin 9000 mobile processor.

DxOMark’s top 5 smartphone camera list is as follows;

If we look at the camera features of Mate 40 Pro Plus; The 50 Megapixel Ultra Vision main camera comes out of the box with a 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera. It has a 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and an optical lens with 10x zoom.



