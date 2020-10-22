Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus introduced: here are the features

The Huawei Mate 40 series, which we have learned about leaks for a while, has finally been introduced. In this context, Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus were introduced. With its powerful features and a speed above expected on the screen side, the remarkable detail with the camera features of the phone is the Kirin 9000 processor with 5 nm fabrication process, which is used for the first time in the phone. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus features and price:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus features and price

The front and back of this new Huawei-signed smartphone, which contains remarkable details on the design side, comes out with glass material. Protected by Gorilla Glass 6 technology, the phone has IP68 certification as in the Mate 40 Pro model. With IP68, the phone draws attention with its durability of up to half an hour at a depth of 2 meters. The phone with under-screen fingerprint technology is quite ambitious.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus, which takes its power from the Kirin 9000 processor with 5 nm fabrication process, also stands out with its 5G technology. The processor consists of 1 Cortex-A77 at 3.13 GHz, 3 Cortex A-77 at 2.54 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 at 2.04 GHz. The Mali-G78 MP24 graphics processor supports the Kirin 9000 processor.

The 5G supported phone, which comes with 12 GB of RAM, has a 6.76 inch 2772 × 1344 pixel 120 Hz OLED display. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus has a curved design. The 90Hz screen refresh rate is accompanied by 240Hz touch sensitivity. One of the most striking aspects of the phone with DCI-P3 HDR and 3D face recognition system is that you can control the screen without touching it. Thanks to this feature that provides control without touching the screen, you can answer your calls or move the screen up and down without touching the screen when your hands are full or dirty.

There is a selfie camera positioned in the upper left part of the Mate 40 Pro Plus screen. The Pro Plus, which stands out on the camera side, makes a difference with the LEICA signed cameras. Although the main camera is 50 Megapixel f / 1.9, just like the Pro model, a camera proves to be more than Pro Plus. In addition to these, there is a 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera, a 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and an optical lens with 10x zoom.

Huawei seems to offer high performance as expected on the camera side. Designed to offer a much better performance in low light conditions, the Pro Plus model aims to raise the bar at this point for Huawei.

The phone, which supports 66W wired fast charging, also has 50W wireless support and fast charging in the car. Although the Huawei P40 series comes out of the boxes with Android 10 and EMUI 11, as you know, it offers an AppGallery based experience. In the event, where important developments on the Huawei Petal Search side were announced, it was stated that there was a browser that would work more integrated with the phone.

If we come to the price of the Pro Plus model, which offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, we come across 1.399 euros.



