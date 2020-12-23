Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus best camera phone

Although Huawei has been deeply affected by the ongoing trade wars between the US and China on the software side, it continues to put something new on the camera performance side with each passing model. The company introduced the Mate 40 series phones last October. Huawei Mate 40 Pro, one of these models, was on sale in our country recently. The Mate 40 Pro was at the top of the list of best camera performance by DxOMark, a broadcaster that is considered the authority on smartphone cameras.

However, DxOMark had not yet reviewed the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, the top model of the series. Now the site has also reviewed that phone, and updated cameras on the Mate 40 Pro Plus helped it take the lead from its previous leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

According to DxOMark, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus became the smartphone with the best camera system in the world with 139 total camera points it collected.

This score is three points higher than the previous leading Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Mate 40 Pro Plus scored 144 photographic points and 115 points on the video side. In addition, this phone got 98 points in zoom performance. On this side, it was below the Mi 10 Ultra, which got 101 points.

In DxOMark’s review, it is stated that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus did not leave much to complain about. It is stated that the accuracy of the camera exposure is high and the dynamic range is wide. The camera system produces good images without noise even in low light environments. However, it is stated in the examination that exposure instability may be encountered when shooting in illuminated environments.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus camera features

Behind the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is a total of five cameras. 50-megapixel, f / 1.9 main camera sensor, 12-megapixel, f / 2.4 telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel, 10-fold optical zoom periscope camera, 20-megapixel, f / 2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and ToF 3D depth sensor are on the back.



