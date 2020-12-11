Huawei Mate 40 Pro Out of the Box

The Huawei Mate 40 series became official at an online event last October. Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which we can describe as the middle member of this series, was recently launched on the Huawei Online Store. Sales of this smartphone start on December 21st. Prior to this, we received the Android phone. Huawei Mate 40 Pro box content and features are in the video. Detailed review is coming soon.

It has a box design that looks the same as the high-end Huawei smartphones we previously unboxed. A sign reflecting the shape of the camera module on the back of the Mate 40 Pro is also located on the top of the box. It is also revealed by the logo on the front that it is a Huawei AppGallery phone.

We have the Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s Mystic Silver color option. In this color option, you see the slight color changes when you hold the back of the phone to the light. Meanwhile, the black version is also sold. The phone version with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory is sold. In the meantime, let’s say that the phone has Kirin 9000 processor with 5G support.

The transparent case also comes out of the box in the video. Huawei emphasized the 66W Super Charge feature when introducing this phone. The power adapter that supports it comes out of the box. The adapter has a USB-A output. There is also a red color in the port. Likewise, we see the same coloration at the ends of the USB-C to USB-A cable. This way you will not confuse this cable with other cables. Headphones with USB-C tips, which come out of the boxes of Huawei’s high-end phones, also come out of the box.

Installation process is completed in a few minutes. Since there is no Google Play Store and services, there is no Google account login in the setup steps. Instead, there is login with Huawei ID. The installation process is progressing with the use of Huawei Cloud services and other settings. You can also add a fingerprint to the in-screen fingerprint reader and add facial information to the face recognition system at the first installation.

After completing all these processes, you will see the EMUI 11 user interface. There are applications, services and other elements that we see in the phones of Huawei this year. Petal Maps presented with EMUI 11 also attract attention on the first page. It is possible to see other innovations that come with EMUI 11 on this phone. We will look at them in a little more detail in the review, but for those who are curious, we recommend that you take a look at the EMUI 11 pre-review article and video we have published earlier.

A detailed Huawei Mate 40 Pro review will be live very soon. If you have any questions, you can share them with us in the comments field below.



