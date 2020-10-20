Huawei Mate 40 Pro leak reveals important details

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be officially released on October 22, albeit with a delay. As the countdown for the promotional event is approaching, new details about the phone continue to emerge. Although the leaks so far have been limited and the accuracy of which is questionable; The latest leak, shared by trusted sensor Roland Quandt, seems to contain important and accurate details.

The curvature of both the edges and the screen of the smartphone immediately catches the eye. Thanks to this design, when the phone is viewed from above, it seems that the screen does not have edge frames. Mate 40 Pro has a more curved appearance compared to the P40 Pro. However, while providing this look, the side keys are not compromised as in the Mate 30 Pro.

It is stated that the 6.76-inch screen of the smartphone will have a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels. Although there is no information about the refresh rate of this screen with a pixel density of 456 ppi, 90Hz stands out as the strongest candidate.

The recent leak paints a different picture than the previous drafts show. For example, the periscope camera is not visible on the back of the phone. It is stated that a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom will be preferred instead.

Another change is that the laser autofocus is paired with the optical depth sensor. Although it is stated that this will improve auto focus, there are some questions about how to do it. The capsule-shaped hole in the front of the phone also has a depth sensor to accompany the 13-megapixel main front camera. It is stated that this sensor can also detect movements.

It is said that the 50-megapixel sensor will be the main camera in the Mate 40 Pro. 8K video can be recorded with this sensor with optical image stabilization. In addition, the combination of dual-tone LED flash and ambient light color sensor will render colors better. The third camera on the phone will be a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro will come with Kirin 9000 processor

At the heart of the Mate 40 Pro will be Huawei’s own Kirin 9000 processor. The Kirin 9000 is the first 5 nm processor to carry an integrated 5G modem. The smartphone is expected to show up in Europe with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB version. It is stated that the 12 GB version can only be sold in China.

Along with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro Plus models will also be introduced. Mate 40 Pro leaks showed a pentagonal rear camera system design. It will be possible to learn the details of all members of the series on October 22nd.



