Huawei Mate 40 Pro introduced; here are the features

Huawei’s long-awaited flagship model, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, has finally been introduced. As with every Huawei model, this model also comes up with camera features. In addition to the camera features, we see the Kirin 9000 processor with 5 nm fabrication process, which is used for the first time in the phone. Here are the features and price of Huawei Mate 40 Pro!

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features

The front and back of the Mate 40 Pro, which welcomes us with its remarkable design details, has a glass structure. Protected by Gorilla Glass 6 technology, the phone also has an IP68 certificate. With IP68, the phone can offer up to half an hour of durability at a depth of 2 meters. In addition, the dimensions and weight of the phone measure 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm and 212 grams.

When we look at the screen side, the screen of the Mate 40 Pro is currently one of the most successful Huawei models. Instead of the notch we are used to on the screen, there is a selfie camera located at the upper left. The screen of the phone, which comes with a 6.76-inch Flex OLED screen with a resolution of 1344 x 2772 and a 90 Hz refresh rate, offers a pixel density of 456 PPI and HDR10 + support is also offered.

Powered by the Kirin 9000 processor with a 5 nm fabrication process, the Mate 40 Pro is supported by 5G technology. The processor consists of 1 Cortex-A77 at 3.13 GHz, 3 Cortex A-77 at 2.54 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 at 2.04 GHz. The Mali-G78 MP24 graphics processor supports the Kirin 9000 processor.

The Mate 40 Pro will be sold in countries outside of China with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The memory capacity of the Chinese version is announced as 12 GB. On the back of the device, there are 3 cameras: LEICA made 50 Megapixel f / 1.9 main camera, 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera and 5x periscope zoom and 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto camera with OIS support.

On the front of this smartphone, which can shoot 8K resolution video and focus on objects with 7x optical zoom, there is a camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixels f / 2.4. Standard features such as LED flash, color sensor and 3D sensor also help the Pro model.

When we come to the port side, the device with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 and NFC support comes with a 4,400 mAh battery. This battery with 66W fast charging support, also supports 50W wireless charging and can charge 100 percent in 1 hour according to Huawei’s statement. In addition to the 3D face recognition technology, the device also has an under-screen fingerprint reader.

It comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system without Google Play services and the EMUI 11 interface.

Mate 40 Pro price

Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be available in 5 different colors, black, silver, green, yellow and white. The device with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be available for 1199 euros.



