Huawei Mate 40 Pro got camera module and more

Despite the problems it has been facing as a result of US sanctions, Huawei continues to work intensively in supporting its devices, as well as launching new products. The company this week unveiled its new MateBook X, which replaces traditional trackpads with a pressure-sensitive model, and is already preparing to announce its next line of high-end smartphones, the Mate 40 family.

Today, reinforcing previous leaks, leaker Waqar Khan, in partnership with the Windows United website, released renders of what the look of the Chinese giant’s new phones, specifically the Mate 40 Pro, might look like. The device must follow the design line seen in the its predecessor, refining the screen and cameras and bringing several new features.

In the images, it is possible to see the curved edges, as well as the rounded camera module with four sensors, one of which is the periscopic, and the pair of front lenses housed in a pill-shaped punch hole, also seen on the Huawei P40. Rumors indicate that one of them must be a ToF sensor, to offer better depth calculation in portraits and other modes.

However, even though this design has already been publicized numerous times, it is worth taking it as a rumor for now. Chances are this is just one of the visuals tested by the manufacturer, which may still be hiding the phone’s true appearance as a way to prevent leaks.

The Mate 40 line should reach the market equipped with the new Kirin 1000 5G processors, in addition to having up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 6.7 “OLED screen. The launch will take place in September, probably during IFA 2020 , already confirmed to happen at the beginning of next month in person, with the participation of up to 1,000 people.



