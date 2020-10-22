Huawei Mate 40 Pro: futuristic, but without Google apps

Huawei shows how many problems a beautiful and expensive cell phone makes: the Huawei Mate 40 Pro hits the European market this Thursday at 1,199 euros (approximately R $ 7,950) with flasgship configurations, but without Google.

Display and speakers

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro maintains the OLED screen of the Mate 30 Pro, with very curved edges but with volume and on / off controls on the side (virtual buttons are also available). The 6.76 inch display has a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels, with a density of 456 dpi. The refresh rate is 90 Hz.

With regard to audio, stereo speakers deliver a combination of 3D audio and linear motor vibration.

Camera system

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro features the “Space-Ring”, a triple module with a 50 megapixel main sensor (the “Ultra Vision Camera”), with an aperture of f / 1.9; 20 megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle sensor; and a 12 megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto lens, with OIS and capable of producing 5x optical and 50x digital zoom.

The front camera, accommodated in a double hole, has 13 megapixels, with f / 2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor for depth data. One of the most interesting features is Tracking Shot, which fixes the focus on the object to be photographed, even if the user changes the lens or zooms.

In terms of video, the cell phone features audio focus mode, attenuating ambient noise, and audio zoom, to direct and amplify the audio subject of the recording.



