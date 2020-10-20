Huawei Mate 40 Pro: features of the mobile phone

Huawei is one of the big names in the smartphone segment. The Chinese firm was together with Xiaomi one of the most powerful, but its loss of presence and support from United States companies have made it rethink its situation. Some projects may have been left behind, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his usual roadmap. And here we talk about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro from which its characteristics have been leaked.

This could be the new Mate 40 Pro

As we said, Huawei is not going through its best moment economically. He has suffered a very strong blockage that has prevented him from going ahead with his plans. The firm has done everything in its power to continue with its Kirin processors, its own operating system and an application store that the company itself signs to make up for the lack of the Google Play Store.

But today we have to talk about the good news for the Chinese company with the filtration of the details of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. According to the images that we can see in WinFuture, the terminal will continue with the trend of an infinite screen that Samsung inaugurated and that many manufacturers They have put it to its highest range. in your case it will be 6.76 inches at a 2K resolution and with an OLED panel. In the upper left part there is a notch with two cameras.

At the rear we have two a three-camera system housed in a circular module. Of all of them, the main one has 50 MPX and is added a wide angle of no less than 20 MPX and a third of 12 MPX. You will have an 8K recording capacity as many high-end recordings already do.

Inside the Mate 40 Pro we could be facing one of the few 5nm chips on the market. It is the Kirin 9000 that stands out for its superior power to the Snapdragon 865, according to the media. Little is known about the configuration of RAM and internal storage, but it is expected to include a 4,400 mAh battery with a load of up to 65w, USB C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6. As a curiosity, the phone could arrive with the Android 10 version with its customization layer, so it would not be updated to the latest version. Still nothing is known about its price, something for which we will have to wait.



