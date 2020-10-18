Huawei Mate 40 Pro features were unexpectedly introduced to users. On October 22, 2020, we will meet Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 Porsche Design.

Porsche Design’s price was recently leaked, and that price drowned many lips. Now we are facing the member of the Mate family who has the Pro jewelry. Huawei continues to prefer cameras signed by LEICA.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features leaked

OLED architecture was used on this smartphone with a screen size of 6.76 inches. The East Asia representative, which hosts a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels (456 PPI), did not use a notched display.

The Mate 40 Pro, which is said to be powered by the processor named Kirin 9000, is supported by 5G technology. His processor was produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. The structure of this processor is as follows: 1 Cortex-A77 running at 3.13 GHz, 3 Cortex A-77 running at 2.54 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 running at 2.04 GHz.

A unit called Mali-G78 provides the power needed on the graphics side. The Mate 40 Pro model, which is planned to be sold in Europe, will have a UFS 3.1 filing system.

The version equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be sold to people living in this continent. The version in China will have 12 GB of RAM. There are 3 cameras on the back of the device: 50 Megapixel (f / 1.9) main camera, 20 Megapixel (f / 1.8) ultra wide angle camera and 12 Megapixel (f / 3.4) telephoto camera.

There is a 13 Megapixel (f / 2.4) camera on the front of this smartphone, which can shoot 8K video and focus objects with 5x optical zoom. Standard features such as LED flash, color sensor and 3D sensor also help the Pro model.

When we come to the battery and software part, a 4,400 mAh battery and 65W fast charging technology meet us. The EMUI 11 version based on Android 10 will be friends with the Chinese Pro model.

Huawei claimed that this phone can be charged to 100 percent in about 1 hour. Other features such as 90 Hz screen refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 will also be with users.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro scored 1,020 points in the single-core Geekbench test and 3,710 points in the multi-core Geekbench test. There is no information about the price yet.



