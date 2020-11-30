Huawei Mate 40 Pro, discount for the United Arab Emirates

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro was announced in October with great settings for the best of the line and is now finally reaching more countries outside of China. We are talking about the United Arab Emirates, where the mobile phone is launched at a special price with a discount.

To give you an idea, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s price is 3,999.00 Dirhams, while the Chinese price is 1,199 €.

But that’s not the only advantage of the mobile phone sold in Emirates. The phone still has special gifts, see:

Gifts include 1 year 50 GB, 6 months of Huawei Music Premium, 1 year of free Starzplay and a Talabat voucher worth 100 Dirhams and a 40W SuperCharge wireless charging stand on the Huawei Cloud. The sum of all these gifts is 1.099 Dirham.

Offered for sale in the United Arab Emirates, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro version with a new Kirin 9000 processor with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is the most powerful version in the world today with integrated 5G technology.

The mobile phone is currently in pre-order with shipments scheduled for December 5th.



