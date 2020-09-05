Huawei Mate 40 Pro could have been spotted with its case!

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro may have been seen with a protective case that is claimed to be produced for itself. Images shared on Weibo, which is described as China’s social media platform, caused a stir.

The case of this new model, which is said to be released with the screen design called “waterfall”, has a clamshell architecture. When we look at the images, we can see the speaker grille and the compartments added for the sensors.

What does the Huawei Mate 40 Pro look like with a protective case?

The owner of the images said that the Mate 40 series will host large and curved screens. It is also among the information that the devices in the Mate 40 family will be released with a red power button.

According to the Weibo member, physical buttons will be used on the Mate 40 Pro to control the sound settings. It was also announced that the Mate 40 Pro will have a larger screen than the Mate 40 model.

It is said that a model named Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus will also be available for sale. The Mate 40 Pro will be equipped with a perforated screen and symmetrical speakers. Its screen size will be 6.78 inches, and this screen will be accompanied by OLED architecture.

Finally, it should be noted that the smartphones in the Mate 40 family will be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor, which is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. This series, which is expected to be introduced next month, will feature the EMUI 11 update.



