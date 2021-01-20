Huawei Mate 40 gets a protective case in Chinese Year

In Chinese culture, the colors red and gold represent prosperity (mainly financial), and both were adopted by Huawei in its most recent release: a special commemorative version for the cover of Mate 40, celebrating the Chinese New Year.

The accessory, called New Year 2021 Bull Turns the World Limited Edition Protective Case, is available for both Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro, with prices starting at CN ¥ 99 (~ R $ 80). It can be purchased through retailer JD.com.

For the Chinese, each year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, which is based on the lunar calendar year derived from the orbital period of the planet Jupiter. 2021 is the year of the Ox, so the animal figures in the cover art.

In terms of construction, the Chinese chose to use polyurethane. The accessory includes a cutout for the circular camera and side openings for the buttons and cascading screen.

It also provides extra protection for the camera, thanks to the 0.35 mm of the structure that prevents the sensor glass from coming into direct contact with the surfaces. At the front, the edges exceed 0.55 mm from the corners, also in order to provide extra protection.

The Huawei Mate 40 became available in new stock at the end of the year and all stock had already been exhausted, given the great interest of the Chinese public in the flagship. The manufacturer would be trying to solve the problem of high demand, but limited production due to U.S. sanctions make it difficult to manufacture smartphones with the powerful Kirin 9000 5G chip.

The Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is available on Amazon for R $ 16,109.

The Huawei Mate 40 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.