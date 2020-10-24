Recently, Huawei made a big launch and introduced its new flagships to its users. The company did not stop with this and introduced a new phone. Huawei Mate 30E Pro introduced! Here are the features

Huawei Mate 30E Pro features

The new flagship will be powered by a newly introduced mobile processor, the Kirin 990E. Except for its mobile processor, it’s disappointing that the rest of the features remain unchanged like the Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro will welcome us with a 6.53-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 1176 x 2400 pixels. The front will have the same top notch housing a dual 32 Megapixel front camera and a 3D ToF scanner.

On the back, a quad camera system consisting of a 40 Megapixel primary camera, a 40 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8 Megapixel telephoto camera and a 3D ToF sensor for depth will be presented to users.

To talk about the charging and battery features, this new flagship will have ultra-fast 40W wired charging and 27W wireless charging battery as 4,500mAh. Moreover, it can also support reverse charging. So it will be able to charge other devices. In the storage and RAM part; In addition to 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage, it also offers 256 GB internal storage.

As of now, the official selling price tag of the device has not been disclosed. However, in order to appeal to different color tastes, it will be offered for sale in 6 different color options as Black, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Space Silver, Green and Orange.



