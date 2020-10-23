Huawei Mate 30E announced with Kirin 990E processor

The Huawei Mate 40 series was introduced on October 22. The lineup, which includes the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus models, comes with the new Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E processors. Besides these flagship phones, Huawei also contributed to the Mate 30 series. Huawei Mate 30E Pro model introduced.

In fact, this new phone is almost the same as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. However, the new Mate 30E Pro has a new 5G powered processor like the Kirin 990E. This processor has two Cortex-A76 CPUs of 2.86 GHz, two Cortex-A76 CPUs of 2.36 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores of 1.95 GHz. There are also Mali-G76 and new NPU units.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a 6.53-inch screen with 88-degree curved edges. The 4500 mAh battery also offers 40W Huawei SuperCharge and 27W fast wireless charging support. In addition, reverse wireless charging has also been improved.

The camera capabilities of this smartphone are also strong. The Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a quad rear camera layout. There are two cameras with support for 40 MP, SuperSensing and Cine Camera. Thanks to these, new photo and video experiences are offered.

On the other hand, Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes with EMUI 11 and Huawei Mobile Services installed.

We think that this new 5G-powered phone primarily targets China. Perhaps Huawei can offer this phone for sale in countries where 5G operates in Europe, depending on demand.



