Huawei Mate 30 Pro E claim makes a mess

It was claimed that a new model named Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will appear before users at the Huawei Consumer Business event, which was announced to be held on October 22, 2020. The main focus of this event will be the Mate 40 series.

Unable to use Google’s mobile services, Huawei has recently been trying to get rid of the effects of the embargo by developing both its own search engine and its own operating system. What kind of smartphone is the Mate 30 Pro E?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro E features leaked

It was previously said that other new products will accompany the Mate 40 family. It was stated that among these products there will be a smartphone bearing the signature Mate 30. The relevant claim put forward may be true.

A member spending time at Weibo, called China’s Facebook, is confident that this mysterious product is the Mate 30 Pro E, which has received the TENAA certification with the LIO-AN00m tag and is ready for sale in China. Pro E’s processor may be Kirin 990 5G.

Its features are reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Because the screen size of the Pro E is 6.53 inches. A screen design called “waterfall” is used in this phone, which has Full HD Plus technology.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro E, which has four cameras behind it, is said to be released with three different RAM options and 256 GB of storage: 6 GB, 8 GB AND 12 GB.

Huawei, which has not provided any information about this model for now, will see what it will do on October 22, 2020. We have to wait a little longer to get more information.



